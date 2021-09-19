TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Stock Holdings Reduced by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,401 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.35% of TrueBlue worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,047,000 after acquiring an additional 19,880 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 9,284 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 43,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the 1st quarter worth about $664,000. Institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

NYSE TBI opened at $28.26 on Friday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.87.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $515.96 million during the quarter. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Sidoti raised TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised TrueBlue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI).

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.