Truist Securiti Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for DoubleVerify in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for DoubleVerify’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

DV has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.64.

Shares of DV opened at $37.25 on Friday. DoubleVerify has a 52-week low of $27.16 and a 52-week high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.91 and a current ratio of 11.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.88.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.20 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,148,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,640,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $7,909,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $724,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

