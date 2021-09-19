Truist Securiti Comments on IBEX Limited’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBEX)

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IBEX in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer forecasts that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for IBEX’s FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. IBEX had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 30.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of IBEX in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of IBEX from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of IBEX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

NASDAQ IBEX opened at $17.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.79. IBEX has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.77 million and a P/E ratio of 147.18.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 3.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 914,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,846,000 after acquiring an additional 29,392 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 782,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after acquiring an additional 29,729 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 277,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 1.6% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 268,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 1.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 152,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.26% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

