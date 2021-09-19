Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Short Interest Update

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
TBXXF stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. Turmalina Metals has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71.
Turmalina Metals Company Profile
