Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

TRQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Macquarie raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.48. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $21.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.13). Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 41.09% and a return on equity of 7.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRQ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,540,000. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,244,000. Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,781,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 10,054,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,457 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 614.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 960,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,197,000 after acquiring an additional 825,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

