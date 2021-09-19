Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $453.96.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TWLO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

TWLO stock traded up $7.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $352.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,568,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,333. Twilio has a 52 week low of $220.48 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The company has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.94 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $366.28 and a 200 day moving average of $356.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.93.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. Research analysts expect that Twilio will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 28,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.51, for a total value of $10,206,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total transaction of $184,482.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 203,016 shares of company stock worth $75,389,690. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Twilio by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 16,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Twilio by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 472,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,887,000 after buying an additional 117,096 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Twilio by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

