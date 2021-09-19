Tygh Capital Management Inc. Acquires 136,223 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 114.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 136,223 shares during the quarter. NeoGenomics comprises 1.6% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of NeoGenomics worth $11,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in NeoGenomics by 516.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the second quarter worth about $92,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NeoGenomics by 641.8% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in NeoGenomics by 69.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the second quarter worth about $140,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEO shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.28.

Shares of NEO stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.32. 1,424,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,405. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 84.77 and a beta of 0.66. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.18 and a twelve month high of $61.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.