Tygh Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the period. WNS makes up about 1.6% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned 0.30% of WNS worth $11,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WNS by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,603,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,580,000 after purchasing an additional 42,192 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,666,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,117,000 after buying an additional 154,358 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,961,000 after buying an additional 10,264 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,175,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,140,000 after buying an additional 252,930 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,092,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,164,000 after buying an additional 23,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

WNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen raised their target price on WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WNS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

NYSE:WNS traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $81.01. 60,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,573. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41. WNS has a 12 month low of $57.06 and a 12 month high of $84.55.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $236.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.29 million. WNS had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WNS will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

WNS Profile

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

