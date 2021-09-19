Tygh Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,429 shares during the period. Innospec makes up approximately 1.8% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of Innospec worth $12,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Innospec in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Innospec in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Innospec in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innospec in the first quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IOSP traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.70. The company had a trading volume of 312,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,475. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.99. Innospec Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.48 and a 52 week high of $107.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.33.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.32. Innospec had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $354.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

IOSP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Innospec Profile

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

