Tygh Capital Management Inc. Has $12.03 Million Stock Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 422,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,217 shares during the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions accounts for 1.6% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $12,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $77,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane Elizabeth Judd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $28,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,420 shares in the company, valued at $408,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,259 shares of company stock worth $3,205,941 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,452,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,087. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $17.76 and a one year high of $34.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.47 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 10.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

