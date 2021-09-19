Tygh Capital Management Inc. Has $14.31 Million Stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,745 shares during the period. Western Alliance Bancorporation comprises about 1.9% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $14,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 55.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,474,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,471,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,272,000 after acquiring an additional 158,102 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 96.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,143,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,649 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 212.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,383,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,102 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 31.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,195,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,899,000 after purchasing an additional 287,133 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $234,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,662.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WAL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.15.

Shares of NYSE WAL traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.36. The stock had a trading volume of 919,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,661. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.54. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $30.34 and a 52 week high of $109.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $506.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.56 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.