Tygh Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,341 shares during the quarter. Spirit AeroSystems accounts for 1.7% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $12,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 585.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,284,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,919 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,964,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $140,029,000 after acquiring an additional 522,641 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,729,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $132,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,791 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,637,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,644,000 after acquiring an additional 699,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,520,809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,968,000 after acquiring an additional 88,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.27.

SPR traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.24. 2,036,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143,903. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.26 and a 1 year high of $53.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.09.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.39. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 52.84%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.70%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

