Tygh Capital Management Inc. Purchases 14,098 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,098 shares during the quarter. Planet Fitness comprises about 1.6% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Planet Fitness worth $12,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 12.7% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 52.4% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 221,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,643,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the second quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.3% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,529,000 after purchasing an additional 27,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLNT traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,008,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,754. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 252.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.99. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $53.55 and a one year high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.56 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $69,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,194 shares in the company, valued at $567,762.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $3,867,181.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLNT shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Roth Capital upgraded Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.57.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

