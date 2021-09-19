Tygh Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. CACI International accounts for approximately 1.7% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of CACI International worth $12,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CACI International by 24,632.4% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 417,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,508,000 after acquiring an additional 415,795 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,742,000 after buying an additional 35,281 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 378,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,547,000 after buying an additional 9,039 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 247,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,134,000 after buying an additional 10,317 shares during the period. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,445,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.40, for a total value of $42,150.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.45, for a total transaction of $897,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,967 shares of company stock worth $1,017,726 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

CACI International stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $252.75. 340,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,650. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. CACI International Inc has a twelve month low of $198.46 and a twelve month high of $270.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $258.61 and a 200-day moving average of $255.21.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.74. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 17.80%. Equities research analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CACI has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.88.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

