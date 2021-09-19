Tygh Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,007 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 183,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the period. Onto Innovation accounts for about 1.8% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned 0.37% of Onto Innovation worth $13,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the second quarter worth $37,776,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 1.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 87.4% in the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 180.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 22,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 33.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 624,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,578,000 after acquiring an additional 155,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ONTO shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 29,592 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $2,229,461.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,397,223.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.07. The stock had a trading volume of 508,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,356. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 1.24. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $79.99.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $193.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.55 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 13.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.