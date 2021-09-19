Tygh Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,733 Shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523,802 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,733 shares during the period. Sterling Construction comprises about 1.7% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.82% of Sterling Construction worth $12,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 311,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after acquiring an additional 37,305 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 519,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,060,000 after acquiring an additional 148,734 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STRL traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.78. 365,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.24. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $401.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Julie Dill purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.56 per share, with a total value of $225,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

