Tygh Capital Management Inc. Sells 95,888 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,888 shares during the quarter. Progyny accounts for about 1.9% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Progyny worth $13,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Progyny by 851.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,127,000 after buying an additional 214,271 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $388,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Progyny by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.56. 7,243,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,402. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $66.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 78.92 and a beta of 1.78.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Progyny news, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 23,221 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $1,448,990.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 63,621 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $3,291,750.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,490,375 shares of company stock valued at $89,436,494 over the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PGNY. Guggenheim lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Progyny from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

