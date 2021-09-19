Tygh Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,077 shares during the period. Skyline Champion comprises 1.8% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Skyline Champion worth $13,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyline Champion stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.90. 918,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,777. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.39 and its 200 day moving average is $51.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 2.23. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $66.82.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 21.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyline Champion news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $463,879.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,403.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 11,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $595,646.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,801 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,355.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,138 shares of company stock valued at $2,858,362 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

