Tygh Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 592,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,504 shares during the period. WillScot Mobile Mini comprises about 2.2% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned 0.26% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $16,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,773,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter valued at about $475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSC traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $31.56. 5,616,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,617. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 75.14, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.31. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $32.47.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.20 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.63%. Analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 2,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $58,275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $1,082,170.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,963,576.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,928,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,231,166. 63.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

