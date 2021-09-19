Typhoon Network (TYPH) Price Up 33.9% This Week

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One Typhoon Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0848 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded up 33.9% against the U.S. dollar. Typhoon Network has a market cap of $763,213.41 and $23,645.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00070393 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.32 or 0.00119724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.06 or 0.00173476 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,385.00 or 0.07069645 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,765.29 or 0.99758971 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $407.79 or 0.00851682 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002629 BTC.

About Typhoon Network

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,996,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typhoon Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Typhoon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

