Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 86.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,854 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,259,000 after purchasing an additional 913,437 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,719,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,006,000 after buying an additional 220,453 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,692,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,895,000 after buying an additional 364,213 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,678,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,638,000 after acquiring an additional 263,394 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,123,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,410,000 after acquiring an additional 210,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

In related news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $75.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.82 and a 1 year high of $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

