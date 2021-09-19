U.S. Bancorp Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on USB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.37.

Shares of USB stock opened at $57.01 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $84.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,730,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,542,491,000 after buying an additional 680,989 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 54.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,000,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779,463 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,047,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,252,627,000 after acquiring an additional 608,791 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.7% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 18,170,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,831 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

