U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) will report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). U.S. Well Services posted earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.02). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Well Services.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.45 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

USWS opened at $0.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.99. U.S. Well Services has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $3.37. The stock has a market cap of $64.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.64.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc bought 200,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $200,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,909 shares in the company, valued at $200,909. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Well Services by 1,391.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,335,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 1,245,569 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Well Services by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 191,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Well Services by 394.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,436,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Well Services

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

