Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.97.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,022,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824,475 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 12.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,742,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,046,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,990,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,379,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071,861 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 15.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,722,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,546,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 27.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,833,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,545,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687,109 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $39.75 on Friday. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $32.89 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.11 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.