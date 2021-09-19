UGAS (UGAS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $678,446.00

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 19th. One UGAS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0134 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, UGAS has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. UGAS has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $678,446.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00058598 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.65 or 0.00128242 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00013059 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00046356 BTC.

UGAS Coin Profile

UGAS is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

