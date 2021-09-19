Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) Short Interest Update

Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the August 15th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,769,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MJLB stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08. Ultrack Systems has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.26.

About Ultrack Systems

Ultrack Systems, Inc engages in the business of GPS tracking solutions. The company’s activities include development, implementation and distribution of electronic monitoring, and tracking systems for companies in the field of leasing, transportation, construction, disposal and others. Its hardware helps a range of customers in locating and tracking moving assets.

