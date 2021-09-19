Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) Short Interest Update

Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the August 15th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,769,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MJLB stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08. Ultrack Systems has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.26.
About Ultrack Systems
