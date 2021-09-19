UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 810,100 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the August 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 209,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

In other UMB Financial news, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $252,322.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,436.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $204,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,230 shares of company stock worth $862,448. 10.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the first quarter worth $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in UMB Financial by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial stock opened at $90.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. UMB Financial has a 12 month low of $45.87 and a 12 month high of $99.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.08.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. UMB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $332.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. UMB Financial’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that UMB Financial will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

