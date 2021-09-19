Umbrella Network Trading 28.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000561 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Umbrella Network has traded up 28.5% against the U.S. dollar. Umbrella Network has a total market capitalization of $4.84 million and $767,489.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00073622 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00013040 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

Umbrella Network Profile

Umbrella Network uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

