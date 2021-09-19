Unido EP Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.60 Million (UDO)

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Unido EP has a total market cap of $5.60 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unido EP coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unido EP has traded down 20.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00071990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.40 or 0.00122642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.77 or 0.00178022 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,363.70 or 0.07063826 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,702.32 or 1.00175796 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $406.47 or 0.00853585 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Unido EP Coin Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,121,741 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Unido EP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unido EP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unido EP using one of the exchanges listed above.

