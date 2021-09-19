United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $171.43 Million

Brokerages predict that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will report $171.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $169.50 million to $173.20 million. United Community Banks posted sales of $177.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full year sales of $695.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $690.50 million to $699.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $772.08 million, with estimates ranging from $696.80 million to $859.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $174.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.90 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 33.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UCBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. United Community Banks has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $36.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day moving average is $32.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

In other news, Director Robert H. Blalock purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.16 per share, with a total value of $93,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,352.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $321,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 49.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 80,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 26,548 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 296.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 195,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 146,300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 23.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the first quarter worth approximately $531,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

