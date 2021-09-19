United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) Short Interest Up 45.0% in August

United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the August 15th total of 53,800 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 997,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of UTME stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.12. United Time Technology has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $107.33.
About United Time Technology
