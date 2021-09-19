United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) Short Interest Up 45.0% in August

United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the August 15th total of 53,800 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 997,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of UTME stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.12. United Time Technology has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $107.33.

About United Time Technology

United Time Technology Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. The company also provides electronics manufacturing services, including original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacturer services. It sells its products under the UTime and Do brand names in South America, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Africa.

