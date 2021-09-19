Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNVR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 7,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $166,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNVR opened at $22.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Univar Solutions has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.89.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Univar Solutions will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.