Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,142 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.30% of Universal Insurance worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 16.1% during the first quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 29.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 337,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 76,530 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 120.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 39,230 shares during the period. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UVE opened at $12.99 on Friday. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average is $14.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is -71.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $835,200. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

