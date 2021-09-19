Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,378 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1,336.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Unum Group during the first quarter worth approximately $374,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNM stock opened at $24.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Unum Group has a one year low of $15.79 and a one year high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 24.34%.

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. upped their price objective on Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

