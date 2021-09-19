Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Short Interest Down 29.8% in August

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 238,300 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the August 15th total of 339,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

UONE stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $392.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.80. Urban One has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $24.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.50.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Urban One from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In other Urban One news, major shareholder Eric Semler bought 250,000 shares of Urban One stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 31.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Urban One in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Urban One in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Urban One in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Urban One during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Urban One during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

