Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Short Interest Down 29.8% in August

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 238,300 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the August 15th total of 339,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
UONE stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $392.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.80. Urban One has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $24.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.50.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Urban One from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Urban One in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Urban One in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Urban One in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Urban One during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Urban One during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.11% of the company’s stock.
Urban One Company Profile
Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.
Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.