Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will announce sales of $1.12 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the highest is $1.13 billion. Urban Outfitters reported sales of $969.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full year sales of $4.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.45 billion to $4.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Urban Outfitters.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

URBN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.11.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $32.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.25. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $42.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 521.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $426,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urban Outfitters (URBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.