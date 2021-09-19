Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will announce sales of $1.12 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the highest is $1.13 billion. Urban Outfitters reported sales of $969.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full year sales of $4.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.45 billion to $4.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Urban Outfitters.
Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.
NASDAQ URBN opened at $32.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.25. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $42.10.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 521.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $426,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.
