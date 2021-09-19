Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.58 Million

Equities analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) will post sales of $34.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.00 million and the lowest is $34.26 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties posted sales of $32.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full year sales of $137.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $136.00 million to $139.06 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $141.74 million, with estimates ranging from $138.23 million to $143.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 11.69%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urstadt Biddle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,956,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,048,000 after buying an additional 14,662 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,181,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,045,000 after buying an additional 160,986 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,075,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,835,000 after buying an additional 43,547 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,374,000 after buying an additional 11,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 612.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 498,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after buying an additional 428,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

UBA stock opened at $19.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $775.03 million, a PE ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.10. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.07 and its 200 day moving average is $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.31%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

