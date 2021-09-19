Urus Tops 1-Day Volume of $222,855.00 (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 19th. Urus has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Urus coin can currently be bought for $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Urus has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00058652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.68 or 0.00128117 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00013020 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00048911 BTC.

Urus Coin Profile

URUS is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Urus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

