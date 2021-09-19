US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,596 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.30% of US Ecology worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in US Ecology by 34.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 25.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 81.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 287.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ECOL opened at $34.36 on Friday. US Ecology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.89 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.05.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $240.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

US Ecology Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

