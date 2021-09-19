US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

US Foods (NYSE:USFD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by BTIG Research in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.89% from the stock’s previous close.

USFD has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on US Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.64.

Shares of NYSE:USFD traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.36. 2,554,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,109,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -333.57 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.85. US Foods has a 12 month low of $19.82 and a 12 month high of $42.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. US Foods had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that US Foods will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in US Foods by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in US Foods by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in US Foods by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 102,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in US Foods by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 42,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam grew its stake in US Foods by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

