US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Short Interest Update

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the August 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS UCLE opened at $0.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.61. US Nuclear has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $1.38.
About US Nuclear
Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?
Receive News & Ratings for US Nuclear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Nuclear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.