Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 21,162 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 77.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,162 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,305,000 after purchasing an additional 37,079 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 12.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,845,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,087,000 after purchasing an additional 311,098 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,850,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,358,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,132,000 after purchasing an additional 15,635 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 32.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 920,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,131,000 after purchasing an additional 225,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Capital One Financial raised W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

WPC stock opened at $76.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.28. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.71.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.052 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 88.61%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

