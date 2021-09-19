Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 22,556 Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,556 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.52% of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $34,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth $61,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $189,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 43.0% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 23,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 7,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IQI opened at $13.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.38. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $13.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0509 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

