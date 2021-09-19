Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 23,482 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 78.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,482 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9,587.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,962 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 46.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,128,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,483 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,331,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,325,000 after acquiring an additional 989,729 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 32.8% in the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,813,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,055,000 after buying an additional 694,979 shares during the period. Finally, Northwood Liquid Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at about $22,239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELS. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.56.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $81.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.08. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $88.47.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.