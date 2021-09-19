Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 6,472 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth $28,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth $29,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 31.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

MNST stock opened at $94.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.54. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $75.45 and a 1-year high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. On average, analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on MNST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.53.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.