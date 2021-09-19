Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 7,328 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 496.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after buying an additional 101,852 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the first quarter worth $2,093,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the first quarter worth $1,187,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Southern Copper by 35.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Southern Copper by 493.7% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 74,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 61,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at $291,324. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

SCCO stock opened at $58.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.68. The company has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $43.26 and a 1-year high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 28.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 177.34%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCCO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC raised shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.30.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

