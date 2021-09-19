Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,589 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EZU. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 907.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 49.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the second quarter worth $89,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 341.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the first quarter worth $197,000.

BATS EZU opened at $49.78 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.22 and a 200-day moving average of $49.24.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

