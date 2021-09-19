Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 17,546 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,546 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.11% of Worthington Industries worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WOR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 8,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $473,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $125,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,677.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,822. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WOR stock opened at $53.57 on Friday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.69 and a 12-month high of $75.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.00 and a 200-day moving average of $63.58.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.58. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $978.32 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Worthington Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is presently 22.09%.

Several brokerages have commented on WOR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Worthington Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Worthington Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

