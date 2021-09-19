Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 20,095 Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,095 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.47% of Invesco Municipal Trust worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 290.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VKQ opened at $13.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.56. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $11.86 and a 1 year high of $14.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0524 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th.

Invesco Municipal Trust Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

