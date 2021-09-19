Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 27,262 Shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 315,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,262 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.47% of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 57,739 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,320,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,404,000 after acquiring an additional 290,290 shares during the last quarter. 20.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VMO opened at $14.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.57. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $14.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0529 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

